Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

INO.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of INO.UN opened at C$5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.