Insider Buying: IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Director Purchases 789,473 Shares of Stock

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IN8bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 243,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,159. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. IN8bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

IN8bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 95.2% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 241.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.