Insider Buying: Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) General Counsel Christian Lapointe purchased 20,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,833.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 118.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,692 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $12,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,945,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quantum-Si by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,084,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 609,737 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

