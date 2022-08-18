Insider Buying: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) CFO Purchases $22,102.50 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas D. Robertson bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $22,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

RCKY stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.