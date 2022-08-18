Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Purchases $29,100.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UFCS stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $764.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

About United Fire Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

