Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells 824 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 75,916,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,733,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
