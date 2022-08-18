Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $3,030,534.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $140.41 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

