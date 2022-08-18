Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CAO Sells $31,220.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATI opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 813.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ATI by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ATI by 2,264.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

