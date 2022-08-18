Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $46.62. 177,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,291. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

