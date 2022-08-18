Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $808,920.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $808,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 1,075,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Blade Air Mobility

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.