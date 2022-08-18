Insider Selling: CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Director Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. CompX International Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $28.75.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.