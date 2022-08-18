Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) COO Sells 25,750 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eargo Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,281,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,301. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.45.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eargo

About Eargo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eargo by 254.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Maveron General Partner IV LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Eargo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

