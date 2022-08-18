Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $1,173,499.56 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

