Insider Selling: Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Major Shareholder Sells 1,169,921 Shares of Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $3,392,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,909,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,736,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $561,082.91.

On Friday, August 12th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,062,381.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02.

ZEV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 28,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

