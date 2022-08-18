Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells 461 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $23,621.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,073.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 222,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,149. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 269.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 359,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

