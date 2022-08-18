Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Sells 1,222 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

META has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 724,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 96,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.