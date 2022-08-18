Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.11. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Nkarta Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.