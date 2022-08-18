Insider Selling: Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Sells 196 Shares of Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $23,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Omega Flex by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.