Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Major Shareholder Sells 487,309 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 487,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $18,098,656.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,471,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,028,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 12th, Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $12,147,990.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $18,645,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 1,332,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

