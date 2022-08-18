Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 7,965 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 391,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 85.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 921,670 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

