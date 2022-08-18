Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $602,400.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

