Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells 3,959 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Udemy Trading Down 0.6 %

UDMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 7,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Udemy

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

