Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 205,281 shares of company stock valued at $19,786,017 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

