International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $650.32

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 650.32 ($7.86) and traded as high as GBX 714 ($8.63). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 705 ($8.52), with a volume of 38,342 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £283.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 673.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

