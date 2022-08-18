Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 million.

Intevac Trading Down 0.4 %

IVAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 6,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Stories

