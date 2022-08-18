Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.97

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.97 and traded as low as $69.43. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 28,696 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.