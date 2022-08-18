Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.