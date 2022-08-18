Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.86 and last traded at $109.86. 469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.56.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

