Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.17. 4,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,940,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

