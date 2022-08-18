Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

