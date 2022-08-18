Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.49 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

