Investors Buy Large Volume of 3M Call Options (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 37,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 196% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,545 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

MMM stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 86,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $198.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.