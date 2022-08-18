Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $25.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics
In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
IOVA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
