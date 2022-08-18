iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,586. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

