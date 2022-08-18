iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Raised by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,169,000 after acquiring an additional 873,805 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after purchasing an additional 508,287 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,714,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $145.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

