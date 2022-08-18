iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,104.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.98. 6,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,448. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

