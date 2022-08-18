Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $140,389.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc.

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

