Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Itron stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 415,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. Itron has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $86.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

