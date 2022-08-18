Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Itron Price Performance
Itron stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 415,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. Itron has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $86.49.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Itron
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.