Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.09 EPS.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 6.4 %
JKHY stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
Featured Stories
