Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.09 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 6.4 %

JKHY stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

