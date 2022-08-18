Jamie Welch Buys 1,100 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,335,240.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.05. 217,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,813. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kinetik

KNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.