Jason Waldron Sells 7,522 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 46.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

