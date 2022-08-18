Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 2,142 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Read More
