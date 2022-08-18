Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 2,142 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.