Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

