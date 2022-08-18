Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JRSH shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.