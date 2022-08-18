JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NWI Management LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 510,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

