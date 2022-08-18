JMP Securities Lowers PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma Stock Performance

PLXP stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

About PLx Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.