JMP Securities Lowers PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.
PLx Pharma Stock Performance
PLXP stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.83.
About PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
