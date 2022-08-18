JMP Securities Raises New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $70.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $59.33 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after buying an additional 158,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.