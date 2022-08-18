JMP Securities Raises New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $70.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.
Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $59.33 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after buying an additional 158,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
