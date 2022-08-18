John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMF opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $55.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.