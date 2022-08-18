Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 200,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $5,036,000.00.
R1 RCM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,688. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.