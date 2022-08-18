Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 200,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R1 RCM alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $5,036,000.00.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,688. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.