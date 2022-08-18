JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Vroom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 1,472,379 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vroom by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,183,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

